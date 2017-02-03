Holyoke Police Officers help raise money for veterans

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s called “Manuary”, and it calls for police officers to grow their beards out for a good cause.

For the month of January, nearly 20 Holyoke Police Officers were called to “protect” and not “shave”, to help raise money for western Massachusetts veterans.

Police partnered with Homeward Vets Inc., a Southampton company that provides veterans of Western Massachusetts with free furniture, as they transition from being homeless to having a place to call home.

Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty told 22News, “If every year we could raise some money and help these people, we’re more than happy to do it. It just makes life a little better for everyone around.”

So far, officers have raised more than $2,000. The money will help more than 100 veterans.

Holyoke police officers celebrate the end of "Manuary" which raised more than $2000 to help local veterans. pic.twitter.com/XDeUavho2t — Tashanea@22News (@TSWHITLOW) February 3, 2017