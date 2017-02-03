Halftime toilet flush myth: True or false?

They say the only time the system is strained is during big winter storms.

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: KOIN
Photo Courtesy: KOIN

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ever heard the myth that toilet flushing during the Super Bowl halftime can cause problems for water treatment plants?

Well, the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services wants to set the record straight. They say that even if there is increased amount of toilet flushing happening during halftime, the city’s sewage system can handle it.

They say the only time the system is strained is during big winter storms. Private homes shouldn’t be impacted either, so long as people are mindful of what goes in the bowl.

Happy Super Bowl Sunday!

Copyright 2017 KOIN

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s