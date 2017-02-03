Halftime toilet flush myth: True or false?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ever heard the myth that toilet flushing during the Super Bowl halftime can cause problems for water treatment plants?

Well, the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services wants to set the record straight. They say that even if there is increased amount of toilet flushing happening during halftime, the city’s sewage system can handle it.

They say the only time the system is strained is during big winter storms. Private homes shouldn’t be impacted either, so long as people are mindful of what goes in the bowl.

Happy Super Bowl Sunday!

