Forum at WNEU addressed the impact of the travel ban

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western New England University School of Law hosted an immigration policy forum on Friday to address the impact of President Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban.

A panel of immigration experts maintained that the travel ban was keeping refugees from escaping war torn countries.

The Director of the New American Program, which is part of Jewish Family Services, told 22News western Massachusetts has a long standing history of refugee resettlement. Jewish Family Services resettled 3,100 refugees to this region from 2011 to 2015.

Director Deirdre Griffin said, “Western Massachusetts has been both a beneficiary and a welcoming gift to people who are very vulnerable. The most vulnerable people on our planet.”

Griffin said one in four resettled refugees now live in western Massachusetts.

