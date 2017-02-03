Food fight: UMass Amherst and University of Georgia

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The UMass Amherst dining director has started somewhat of a food fight with the University of Georgia because of the Super Bowl.

Based on who wins this weekend, one school will have to cook a feast for the other.

Ken Toong of UMass Amherst dining has made a friendly wager against University of Georgia dining director Robert Holden. This is the 7th wager Toong has made going 4-2 into the current matchup.

If the Falcons win, Toong will send a New England clambake for 6 students, with Boston cream pie and cranberry spinach salad. If the Patriots win, the Univ. of Georgia has to send a southern feast for 6 that includes shrimp and grits and Georgia pecan pie.

“It’s a good way to build a community, especially in this time with this day in age, we are able to unite us and support a good community. It’s an opportunity for us to do something fun,” said Toong.

UMass Amherst was ranked #1 for best campus food by the Princeton Review last summer. They focus on using sustainable, locally grown foods to bring daily quality dining to students.

Toong said he’s feeling confident, and can’t wait to sink his teeth into some of that southern food.

UMass Amherst is cooking up some competition for the Super Bowl! See what's at stake on Sunday on @WWLP22News at 530 pic.twitter.com/Cz5vqySbXm — Alessandra Martinez (@AlessandraMNews) February 3, 2017