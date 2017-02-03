Dr. Phil – “Whatever happened to guest claiming to be pregnant with baby Jesus?”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – One of Dr. Phil’s most asked about guests is back!

She is known as the young woman who claimed she was pregnant with baby Jesus, swore Eminem was her father and said she was a contestant on American Idol. It’s been four months since Haley left Dr. Phil’s stage.

Dr. Phil regards all of his guests as teaching tools to help educate viewers about the realities and challenges of various life situations and at times, mental illness. Dr. Phil also takes their personal stories very seriously and makes every effort to help them by conceptualizing their challenges in keeping with “Evidence Based Therapies” and recommending (and when possible providing access to) such treatment protocols.

In Haley’s case, because Dr. Phil took her symptomatology quite seriously, she was offered and accepted a very intensive inpatient treatment program at a top level psychiatric facility.

Despite making significant strides toward improvement, find out why her family says Haley came “crashing down” and may be more delusional and paranoid now more than ever.

After her first show appearance, Haley was referred to and accepted into a very intensive inpatient treatment program. How is she doing now? pic.twitter.com/OxWwicckCO — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) February 3, 2017