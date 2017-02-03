Fallen concrete block hauled away, after blocking South End Bridge ramp

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic is now starting to move again on and around the South End Bridge, after a block of concrete fell off a truck, blocking a ramp during the morning commute Friday.

State Police Sgt. Valentini of the Springfield barracks told 22News that concrete came off of a truck on a ramp from the South End Bridge (Route 5) southbound to Interstate 91 Northbound.

A railing on that ramp was also damaged as a result of the incident.

The block had been preventing traffic from getting through for about a half an hour, until it was lifted up using heavy equipment and hauled away. Traffic is now moving on the ramp.

