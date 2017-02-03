Chicopee teacher headed to Houston for the big game!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You could certainly say that Bellamy Middle School teacher Kimberly Roy is a dedicated Patriots fan. How dedicated? She was so confident that the Pats would be in the Super Bowl that she purchased tickets to the big game back in September- when the big news was still Tom Brady’s four-game suspension.

To celebrate her going to the game in Houston, students at the Chicopee school dressed in their Patriots’ best on Friday for her send-off.

How much of an investment was it for her to go to the game? She bought the tickets at a cost of $2,000 each.