AHA unveils the 2017 Go Red Leading Ladies of Western Mass

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday was the American Heart Association’s Go Red Day, and some Go Red ambassadors are being honored in a unique way.

Since 2008, women have been chosen to be featured on the Go Red Leading Ladies of Western Mass posters, which are created to educate women on their risks for heart disease.

To commemorate the 10th poster, nine past Go Red Leading Ladies were chosen to be on the 2017 poster. This includes 22News’ own Anna Giza, who was originally on the 2010 poster. These posters will be displayed throughout the community.

Mary Ann Burns, AHA Director of Communications, told 22News, “Today is a day where we globally talk about women’s heart health and bring awareness, and let people know how important it is to know their risks.”

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States each year.

The following are all the women that will be part of the 2017 Go Red Leading Ladies of Western Mass:

2008 Poster: Beverly Beaulieu – Resides in South Hadley

2009 Poster: Janis Santos – Resides in Ludlow

2010 Poster: Anna Giza – Resides in Somers, CT

2011 Poster: Susan Lawson – Resides in Longmeadow

2012 Poster: Ronda Carter – Resides in Springfield

2013 Poster: Rhonda Hall-Reynolds – Resides in Springfield

2014 Poster: Angela Smith – Resides in East Longmeadow

2015 Poster: Sharon Owsiak – Resides in Chicopee

2016 Poster: Lauren Meizo – Resides in Chicopee