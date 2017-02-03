African American heritage celebrated in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An annual tradition continued in Springfield Friday morning. The African American Heritage flag raising ceremony was held at City Hall.

Mayor Domenic Sarno was joined by State Rep. Bud Williams (D-Springfield) and city councilors for the event. Also present were members of the Peter Brace Brigade- a group that pays tribute to African-American soldiers from the Springfield area who fought in the Civil War.

