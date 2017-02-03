African American heritage celebrated in Springfield

Annual flag raising ceremony held at City Hall

Sy Becker Published: Updated:
african-american-heritage-flag-raising

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An annual tradition continued in Springfield Friday morning. The African American Heritage flag raising ceremony was held at City Hall.

Mayor Domenic Sarno was joined by State Rep. Bud Williams (D-Springfield) and city councilors for the event. Also present were members of the Peter Brace Brigade- a group that pays tribute to African-American soldiers from the Springfield area who fought in the Civil War.

22News reporter Sy Becker was at Friday’s celebration and will show you how proud the event made many members of the community feel tonight on 22News starting at 5:00.

