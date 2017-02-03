2nd suspect arrested in Amherst home invasion case

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a home invasion and robbery in Amherst back in October.

Mary Carey of the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office told 22News that Amherst police arrested John Niemiec III, 29, of Sunderland Thursday, on charges of conspiracy to commit home invasion and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Twenty-five year-old Patrick Bemben of Hadley has already been charged in connection to the October 30 incident at 943 South East Street.

The victim of the home invasion had to be taken to Baystate Medical Center to be treated for cuts to the arm.

Niemiec is expected to be arraigned on Friday at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.