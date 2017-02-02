Woman makes money betting on her weight loss

(CNN) – A Houston woman needed motivation to lose weight. She found a way to drop the pounds and earn some extra cash at the same time.

At her heaviest Jennifer Dennison weighed 405 pounds. She was horrified when the scale she owned literally maxed out.

Jennifer Dennison, Lost Weight, Earned Cash said, “I wasn’t sleeping well, I was exhausted, my diet was not great, I’d skip a bunch of meals and binge later.”

Then she was in a car accident. She had fallen asleep at the wheel. That’s when then and there jennifer decided to live a healthy life.

Dennison said, “For me my goal was just to show up.”

She lost 75 pounds but needed more to go when she saw an ad on TV for healthywage.com.

Dennison said, “I went to the website and started playing around with the algorithms figuring out how much money I might potentially be able to make just in a short amount of time.”

Healthy wage is a site where you wage a bet on yourself and win cash if you reach your goal if you don’t lose the weight, you lose your money.

Dennison said, “I settled on a 100 pounds in 10 months. It was a 100 bucks a month.”

It was the money motivation Jennifer needed.

Dennison said, “Every time I saw it leave my bank account I was like it’s time to go to the gym again.

At the end of the bet she lost 102 pounds and won a whopping 48 hundred dollars. She says her weight loss journey continues even though she’s 175 pounds lighter, she’s not only a different person on the outside, but changed forever on the inside.