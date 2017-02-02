Victim of suspected drowning identified by Springfield police

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police have released the name of a man who is believed to have drowned while fishing at Five Mile Pond over the weekend.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney identified the victim as William Kitovich, Jr., 63, of Chicopee.

Police Lt. Mark Rolland said that Kitovich’s body was found in the water on Sunday afternoon near the north shore of the pond, which is close to the railroad tracks. He said that Kitovich had been fishing with a friend and became separated. He said that the victim is believed to have drowned, and that his death is not considered suspicious.