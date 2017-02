(CNN) – The U.S. dollar has lost its mojo, and President Trump may be partly to blame.

Another dip for the dollar on Thursday put it at the lowest level since mid-November and down 4% from the recent peak.

The dollar surged after Trump was elected, because investors bet his agenda would accelerate the economy. It retreated in January when the president said the strong dollar is “killing” the U.S. economy.

The 2.6% drop made it the worst January for the dollar since 1987.