Tri-Lakes Ice Fishing Derby cancelled for second year in a row

The lake needs 8 to 10 inches of ice to safely handle human weight.

Published:
The ice on Lake Metacomet in Belchertown is simply not thick enough for organizers to hold their 21st annual ice fishing derby.
BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second year in a row, mild weather has forced Belchertown’s Tri-Lakes Association to cancel its annual Ice Fishing Derby on Lake Metacomet.

Last year, the association’s president Sean Gallagher originally postponed the fishing derby to February 12th in hopes the lake would freeze sufficiently to accommodate hundreds of fishermen and their families. Gallagher said safety is the first consideration.

