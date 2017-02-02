Tri-Lakes Ice Fishing Derby cancelled for second year in a row

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second year in a row, mild weather has forced Belchertown’s Tri-Lakes Association to cancel its annual Ice Fishing Derby on Lake Metacomet.

Last year, the association’s president Sean Gallagher originally postponed the fishing derby to February 12th in hopes the lake would freeze sufficiently to accommodate hundreds of fishermen and their families. Gallagher said safety is the first consideration.

The lake needs 8 to 10 inches of ice to safely handle human weight.