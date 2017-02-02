The 100 – Heavy Lies The Crown Trailer

(CW) – A new episode of The 100 airs every Wednesday at 9/8c on The CW Springfield!

The burden of leading weighs heavily upon Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and Bellamy (Bob Morley) when different challenges force them to determine who will live and die.

Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Devon Bostick, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Richard Harmon, Zach McGowan, Isaiah Washington and Henry Ian Cusick also star. Ed Fraiman directed the episode written by Justine Juel Gillmer (#402). The episode airs on February 8th, 2017.

