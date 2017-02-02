Springfield Symphony Orchestra celebrates the life of Leontyne Price

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Legendary African-American Soprano Leontyne Price was one of the first African American opera stars. The Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director and Conductor Kevin Rhodes and Executive Director Peter Salerno told us all about the show to celebrate Price’s life.
A Life in Opera – Celebrating Leontyne Price
Classical Concert
Saturday, February 18th, 2017
7:30 PM – 9:30 PM
Kevin Rhodes, Conductor
Othalie Graham, Soprano
Springfield Symphony Orchestra
1441 Main Street, Springfield, MA 01103
413.733.0636
springfieldsymphony.org
