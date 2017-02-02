Springfield Symphony Orchestra celebrates the life of Leontyne Price

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Legendary African-American Soprano Leontyne Price was one of the first African American opera stars. The Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director and Conductor Kevin Rhodes and Executive Director Peter Salerno told us all about the show to celebrate Price’s life.

Kevin Rhodes, Conductor

Othalie Graham, Soprano

Springfield Symphony Orchestra

1441 Main Street, Springfield, MA 01103

413.733.0636

springfieldsymphony.org

Promotional Consideration Provided by: Springfield Symphony Orchestra