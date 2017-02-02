Springfield students selected for ambassadors program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four students from Springfield Public Schools have been selected as ambassadors for Governor Charlie Baker’s community service program Project 351.

The students were nominated and selected for exemplary ethic of service, a potential for leadership and by reflecting the values of compassion, commitment, humility and kindness.

One of the students chosen, Laila Kibodya, told 22News she believes it’s an opportunity to help her community; “I feel like I’m representing my whole school and my city in being one of the chosen 8th graders of the whole state, so I think that’s cool.”

As part of Project 351, the ambassadors will gather with over 300 middle school students from all over the state to participate in year round community service programs.

Below is a list of all four students selected:

Damien Gonzalez of South End Middle School

Henry Greer of Springfield Conservatory of the Arts

Laila Kibodya of Chestnut Middle School Talented and Gifted

Alivia McClendon of Kiley Middle School