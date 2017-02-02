Patriots’ fans traveled to Texas for the Super Bowl

HOUSTON, TX (WWLP) – Fans are gearing up for the Super Bowl Many New Englanders are already in Texas for the big game, and that includes dozens from western Massachusetts.

In Houston, Texas, where the New England Patriots will face off against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, the atmosphere feels a lot like Massachusetts. Hundreds of fans were dressed in Patriots gear, ready for the game.

There’s a lot of excitement leading up to the Super Bowl. We could feel the energy as soon as we landed in Houston. There is a common theme to a lot of the posters and shirts Patriots fans wearing in Houston, they involved NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Tom Brady’s 4 game suspension.

The Patriots arrived in a Houston on Monday afternoon. 22News was at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough as thousands of people packed into Patriots Place for a sendoff rally. A lot of the people we spoke to there said they were heading to Houston.

Walking around Houston on Thursday, it does not take long to find Patriots fans. They’re here in numbers to watch as the Patriots take on the Falcon; which by the way does not come at a low cost. Tickets to Super Bowl LI are currently going for at least $2,000.

This is the 9th time the Patriots have made it to the Super Bowl, which is more than any other team in NFL history. Out of those 9 appearances, they’ve had 4 victories, bringing home the Vince Lombardi Trophy in 2002, 2004, 2005, and most recently, in 2015.

Many Patriots’ fans have said they think their record gives them an advantage over the Falcons, who will make their second Super Bowl appearance on Sunday. The Falcons were defeated by the Denver Broncos back in 1999, during Super Bowl XXXIII.

Since the Patriots have been in Houston, they had their first practice in Houston Thursday morning.

22News will have Live Coverage from Houston leading up to Sunday’s game. Make sure to send us photos through our report-it feature, showing your Patriots pride.