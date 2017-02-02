Officials tell fans how to spot fake Super Bowl tickets

HOUSTON (AP) — NFL and law enforcement officials say fans can tell if they are buying real Super Bowl tickets, for Sunday’s big game in Houston, by checking for the heat-sensitive logos.

Officials announced Thursday in Houston that a yearlong effort called Operation Team Player had netted more than 260,000 counterfeit sports items worth about $20 million. They urged fans to beware of fake items leading to Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

On the front of each real ticket is a full polymer graphic that’s raised. The back features a true color security label with Houston’s skyline and the Super Bowl logo.

Law enforcement officials in Houston have already seized about $500,000 in counterfeit Super Bowl merchandise.