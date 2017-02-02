Officials tell fans how to spot fake Super Bowl tickets

Law enforcement officials in Houston have already seized about $500,000 in counterfeit Super Bowl merchandise

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) looks back as he runs to the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) looks back as he runs to the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

HOUSTON (AP) — NFL and law enforcement officials say fans can tell if they are buying real Super Bowl tickets, for Sunday’s big game in Houston, by checking for the heat-sensitive logos.

Officials announced Thursday in Houston that a yearlong effort called Operation Team Player had netted more than 260,000 counterfeit sports items worth about $20 million. They urged fans to beware of fake items leading to Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

On the front of each real ticket is a full polymer graphic that’s raised. The back features a true color security label with Houston’s skyline and the Super Bowl logo.

Law enforcement officials in Houston have already seized about $500,000 in counterfeit Super Bowl merchandise.

___
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s