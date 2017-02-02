New commander for Barnes Air National Guard Base

Swearing-in was held at Hanscom Air Force Base, ceremony will be held at Barnes next month

By Published:
suhr-swearing-in
Major General Gary Keefe, Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard (right), administers the oath of office to new Barnes Air National Guard Base Commander Col. James M. Suhr (left) on Tuesday, January 31 at Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts. (Image Courtesy: 104th Fighter Wing)

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a new commander at Barnes Air National Guard Base. Colonel James M. Suhr was sworn-in as the new commander during a ceremony at Hanscom Air Force Base in eastern Massachusetts on Tuesday.

Suhr, who comes from the Active Duty Air Force, most recently served at Air Force Headquarters in Washington, D.C. According to a news release from the 104th Fighter Wing, Suhr will have a “dual status role” in which he will serve both as an active duty member of the Air Force, as well as a member of the Air National Guard.

Suhr replaces Col. James J. Keefe as Barnes’ commander. A change of command ceremony at Barnes will be held on March 5.

