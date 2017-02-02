New commander for Barnes Air National Guard Base

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a new commander at Barnes Air National Guard Base. Colonel James M. Suhr was sworn-in as the new commander during a ceremony at Hanscom Air Force Base in eastern Massachusetts on Tuesday.

Suhr, who comes from the Active Duty Air Force, most recently served at Air Force Headquarters in Washington, D.C. According to a news release from the 104th Fighter Wing, Suhr will have a “dual status role” in which he will serve both as an active duty member of the Air Force, as well as a member of the Air National Guard.

Suhr replaces Col. James J. Keefe as Barnes’ commander. A change of command ceremony at Barnes will be held on March 5.