MassMutual made $150K donation to Women’s Fund

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassMutual’s Charitable Foundation has donated $150,000 to the Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts.

The Women’s Fund helps professional women to meet their goals.

Pia Kumar owns Universal Plastics in Holyoke. She told 22News that the Women’s Fund has been an inspiration to her.

“I think what’s fascinating about the Women’s Fund is not that they raise money, provide funding, that’s great, that’s super important, but they also offer opportunities and training programs for women,” Kumar said.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno praised the work of the Women’s Fund. He said that they have met extraordinary goals since the fund was established in 1998.