MassMutual made $150K donation to Women’s Fund

Sy Becker Published:
womens-fund

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassMutual’s Charitable Foundation has donated $150,000 to the Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts.

The Women’s Fund helps professional women to meet their goals.

Pia Kumar owns Universal Plastics in Holyoke. She told 22News that the Women’s Fund has been an inspiration to her.

“I think what’s fascinating about the Women’s Fund is not that they raise money, provide funding, that’s great, that’s super important, but they also offer opportunities and training programs for women,” Kumar said.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno praised the work of the Women’s Fund. He said that they have met extraordinary goals since the fund was established in 1998.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s