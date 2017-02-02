Man kills wife, then takes kids to school

Prosecutors say the husband stabbed the wife after an argument

Ali Hoxie
(KSHB) – A gut-wrenching scene lay in front of investigators on Monday, as they investigated the murder of Yadira Gomez in Independence, Missouri, who was first found dead by her 9-year-old son.

According to court documents, Gomez’s son found his mother’s lifeless body on Sunday and told his school teacher on Monday.

“Having been a police officer for over 12 years this is one if not the worst crime scenes I’ve seen,” said Officer Luis Virgil with the Independence Police Department.

Prosecutors say Gomez’ husband, Roland Marron Gomez, stabbed her to death after an argument.

