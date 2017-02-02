Man deported after 30 years in the U.S.

(CNN) – After months of fighting deportation, an East Hartford father and husband will soon be deported after living legally in the United States for 30 years.

With only her mother by her side, Diane Ferreira walked out of the federal office building, without her husband.

Diane said they waited about an hour, then someone from Immigration and Customs Enforcement finally came over.

She said she didn’t even get to hug or kiss her husband of 25 years goodbye.

Domingo Ferreira said, “I’m so scared to be separated from my family. I think we dealt through a lot, you know my wife is a strong woman and has been through a lot, especially today, she’s very nervous.”

Domingo is from the Dominican Republic but has been in the United States legally for over 30 years.

He admitted to stealing a purse and wallet 12 years ago. He did prison time for the crime and his record has been clean ever since. Under federal law, that’s grounds for deportation.

When Domingo got the initial deportation order, his wife reached out because Domingo is the family’s sole caretaker. His wife and daughter have been battling illnesses, which was part of the reason why his time in the U.S. was extended twice.

Diane went back to ICE, as she was told she can bring Domingo one suitcase.

Diane said, “How generous. After 30 years in this country, I’m supposed to go home and condense everything under 40 pounds.”

ICE hasn’t said when Domingo will be brought to the Dominican Republic, but it could take months.