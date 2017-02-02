Local business expecting big business during the Super Bowl

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts restaurant are well stocked to satisfy Super Bowl appetites. John Cappacio, the owner of John’s Pizza in Chicopee, unveiled his food delivery game plan for Sunday.

He has filled his freezer with 400 pounds of chicken wings, three times the amount of sausages he would normal order, and plenty of pizza dough among other food items.

Cappacio placed his order immediately after the New England Patriots were guaranteed their Super Bowl slot. He said, “The next day I ordered all of my stuff from my supplier to make sure we don’t run short.”

Since Cappacio expects to do twice the business as during a normal Sunday, he’ll staff twice the number of delivery men that day also.