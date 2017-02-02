Iranian researcher blocked from entering US has sued Trump

Asgari had most recently been living in Switzerland.

BOSTON (AP) — An Iranian scientist heading to Boston to take a job at a Harvard Medical School lab has sued President Donald Trump after she was denied entry into the U.S.

Samira Asgari says in her lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court on Wednesday that she was denied entry to the U.S. even though she had a valid visa and federal judges had issued a restraining order against the president’s ban on visitors from seven Muslim-majority nations, including Iran.

Last weekend, Asgari flew from Switzerland to Germany, but was blocked by U.S. and airline officials as she tried to board a plane to Boston.

In addition to Trump, the suit names Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection officials as defendants.

 

