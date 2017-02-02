Inside Supernatural – Lily Sunder Has Some Regrets

Inside Supernatural: Lily Sunder Has Some Regrets
(CW) – Executive Producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb talk about the latest episode of Supernatural!

Lily Sunder (guest star Alicia Witt) steeps herself in black magic, honing her powers for over a century, waiting to exact revenge on a band of angels that murdered her family. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) must work quickly to stop Castiel (Misha Collins) from becoming her next victim.

Thomas J. Wright directed the episode written by Steve Yockey (#1210). The episode airs on February 2nd, 2017.

