Inside Riverdale – A Touch of Evil

(CW) – KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse talk about the next episode of Riverdale.

As new details of Jason’s death begin to emerge, Archie (KJ Apa) pleads with Miss Grundy (guest star Sarah Habel) to come forward with what they heard at Sweetwater River. Betty (Lili Reinhart) makes an effort to mend her friendship with Archie but takes a different stance with Veronica (Camila Mendes), who is trying to make up for her actions.

With rumors around her brother’s death running rampant, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) deals with the pressure in true Queen Bee fashion, while tensions boil over when Jughead (Cole Sprouse) stumbles upon a secret Archie was hoping to keep hidden. Finally, plans for the annual fall pep rally move forward with a performance by Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and the Pussycats and a special appearance by Mayor McCoy (guest star Robin Givens.)

Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick and Luke Perry also star. Lee Toland Krieger directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (#102.) This episode airs on February 2nd, 2017, and is available online here the day after it airs for at least 5 weeks.

Don’t see the video? Click here to view on your mobile device >>

Connect with Riverdale Online:

Learn more about RIVERDALE : http://cwtv.com/shows/riverdale

Like Riverdale on FACEBOOK:https://www.facebook.com/CWRiverdale

Follow Riverdale on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CW_Riverdale

Follow Riverdale on INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/thecwriverd…

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/