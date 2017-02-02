How should pay raises for state lawmakers, public officials be decided?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A bill proposing a 40 percent increase in pay for state lawmakers and other public officials was approved by the House and Senate last month, but was quickly rejected by Governor Charlie Baker.

Now, the vetoed bill heads back to state legislature, where there could be enough votes to override the governor’s decision, and in turn, become law.

The proposed pay raise would cost taxpayers up to $18 million each year. The House Speaker and Senate President would be up for a $45,000 each under the bill.

22News Reporter Matt Caron is speaking with western Massachusetts residents and asking them how they feel about state lawmakers voting for their own pay raises. Should it be up to taxpayers? Watch the full report on 22News starting at 5:00 p.m.