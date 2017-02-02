Holyoke looks to keep renovating problem properties

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke is upbeat with its first year’s success in improving hundreds of run-down homes and commercial buildings. Ten city agencies coordinated their efforts through various means, to bring about improved quality of life building repairs.

Building Department Director Damien Cote told 22News that renovating multi-family homes like the one located at 73 Belvidere Avenue are typical for helping turning problem properties around. “It’s done from a house with holes in the roof, completely run down, with trash all over the yard to completely renovated, inside and out, like a brand new home.”

Cote said Holyoke’s problem property team has a lot more work to do this year, taking the initiative to have many more buildings restored.