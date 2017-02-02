Holyoke company makes the Super Bowl program book cover

The cover they produce in Holyoke is 3-dimensial

Juliana-Mazza By Published:
super-bowl-program-cover

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fans traveling to Houston, Texas for Super Bowl LI, between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, will be the only ones to see a special game day program book. The cover of that program book is produced in the City of Holyoke.

Since 2006, Hazen Paper Company on South Water Street has been producing the cover for the Super Bowl program book. This year, they’ll be making covers that will eventually make their way to NRG Stadium in Houston.

The cover they produce in Holyoke is 3-dimensial. The Hazen Paper Company, which was founded in 1925 and is family owned, has special holographic technology.

At 10 on the CW Springfield and at 11 on 22News, Reporter Juliana Mazza will have a Live Report with a look behind the scenes of the company.

Continuing Coverage: The Big Game

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s