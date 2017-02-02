Holyoke company makes the Super Bowl program book cover

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fans traveling to Houston, Texas for Super Bowl LI, between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, will be the only ones to see a special game day program book. The cover of that program book is produced in the City of Holyoke.

Since 2006, Hazen Paper Company on South Water Street has been producing the cover for the Super Bowl program book. This year, they’ll be making covers that will eventually make their way to NRG Stadium in Houston.

The cover they produce in Holyoke is 3-dimensial. The Hazen Paper Company, which was founded in 1925 and is family owned, has special holographic technology.

