Dozens rally in Northampton for the Fair Employment Resolution

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly 50 people, including Northampton’s Mayor, rallied on the steps of City Hall, Thursday night, in support of the Fair Employment Resolution. The rally took place before the Northampton City Council approved the resolution.

The Fair Employment Resolution puts pressure on employers, who try to steal wages from immigrant workers. Employers caught not complying, will be subject to penalty by the license board and the city.

Jeff Napolitano, the Director and Program Coordinator of American Friends Service Committee, told 22News, “People don’t steal from other people, in the form of wage theft. We have lots of folks who are working hard for a living and it’s pretty important that they get what they deserve.”

The City Council unanimously passed the resolution Thursday night. The resolution is an extinction of Mayor David Narkewicz’ executive order, in which Northampton became a “sanctuary city”.

Related Sanctuary City Coverage: