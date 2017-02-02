Don’t worry about a bacon shortage!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite recent reports of a Bacon shortage, you shouldn’t expect the price of bacon to increase anytime soon.

Pork industry sources now say they’ll meet the spike in bacon consumption by boosting hog production to prevent a shortage.

Sam Chevalier is a Big Y store director in Springfield. He told 22News that customers are not consuming more bacon here in western Massachusetts.

“In the South, I lived in the south for a good amount of years, we consumed a lot of pork. It may effect them more than say New England. New Englanders definitely like their red meat and chicken, so I don’t think we’re seeing any of the effects of that report,” Chevalier said.

Earlier food industry reports mentioned depleted bacon supplies in parts of the country, but the Big Y store director said he hasn’t seen a shortage here in western Massachusetts.