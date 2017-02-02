Don’t worry about a bacon shortage!

Prices have generally held steady locally

Sy Becker Published: Updated:
bacon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite recent reports of a Bacon shortage, you shouldn’t expect the price of bacon to increase anytime soon.

Pork industry sources now say they’ll meet the spike in bacon consumption by boosting hog production to prevent a shortage.

Sam Chevalier is a Big Y store director in Springfield. He told 22News that customers are not consuming more bacon here in western Massachusetts.

“In the South, I lived in the south for a good amount of years, we consumed a lot of pork. It may effect them more than say New England. New Englanders definitely like their red meat and chicken, so I don’t think we’re seeing any of the effects of that report,” Chevalier said.

Earlier food industry reports mentioned depleted bacon supplies in parts of the country, but the Big Y store director said he hasn’t seen a shortage here in western Massachusetts.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s