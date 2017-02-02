Craigslist sale ends in murder

One suspect remains on the loose

Jamel Lanee
(WFLA) – Authorities say that a man was robbed and fatally shot while trying to sell a dirt bike in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday evening.

James Beck, 44, and his son, Stuart Beck arranged to meet a buyer for the bike after Stuart posted a notice about it on Craigslist.

Detectives say the father and son met Ramontrae Williams, 16, and another individual, and one of the suspects shot James Beck and took off with the dirt bike.

He was a wonderful man. He had a great sense of humor, always knew how to make someone laugh. He always had a smile on his face and he made the whole room happy,” said Stuart Beck.

While authorities say they have strong leads, one suspect remains on the loose.

