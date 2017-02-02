Committee discusses possible Granville Village closure before final vote

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A final meeting was held Thursday night before a decision is made on the future of the Granville Village School.

Members of the Southwick, Tolland, and Granville Regional School Committee met with Select Board members to discuss whether the school should be shut down.

The district could save close to $1-million if the school closes, but that would mean 78 students in grades K through 6 would need to be bussed to Southwick.

Superintendent Jennifer Willard told 22News what’s in the students’ best interest is her top priority; “This situation isn’t unique to us, but it is happening to us, and it’s a situation that we need to deal with in order to bring the best education possible to all our students in the district.”

In a 6 to 1 vote, the committee decided to close the school at the end of this academic year, if the closure is ultimately approved. Members of the Regional School Committee will make their final decision on February 7th.

