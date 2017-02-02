Car fire damaged home in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The side of a home in Springfield was damaged after a car caught fire overnight.

Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News a car was parked in the driveway at 80 Elijah Street when it caught fire just after 2:30 this morning.

The fire spread to the home, where it caused some damage to the siding.

The car was destroyed in the fire, and another car parked in front of it was damaged due to heat exposure.

Leger said the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined an electromechanical failure of the car caused the fire.