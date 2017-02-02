Banned chemicals in household products

(CNN) – Later this year, an FDA ban will go into effect, removing 19 antimicrobial chemicals from soaps. But be aware, the same chemicals can be found in many other common household products without any labeling.

Starting in September, all antimicrobial soaps containing the potentially hazardous chemical Triclosan will be off store shelves. The FDA banned it and 18 other chemicals from hand soaps.

Research suggests antimicrobial products might be causing an increase in antibiotic resistance. In turn, that can lead to an increased risk of antibiotic-resistant infections, such as MRSA.

While soaps will no longer be an issue, these same chemicals are still used in many other products not subject to the FDA ban. Plush toys, pool wings, building blocks, even craft supplies like markers and scissors, can all contain the chemicals without any label required.

Some of these products are marketed as being antimicrobial, but many aren’t. If you are concerned about the chemicals in your home, you can get recommendations from advocacy groups like the Environmental Working Group and Beyond Pesticides.