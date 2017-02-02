AIC hosts first black history month program

Sy Becker Published: Updated:
aic-black-history-month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College on Thursday presented the first of its black history month programs.

It was standing room only for Professor Yohuru Williams presentation about the civil rights and black power movements.

Justin Leaphart, a senior at AIC, told 22News black history month programs fill an educational gap, “I just personally believe that a lot of people are out of touch, like school systems don’t teach black history a lot of the time. It’s just important to run back to what we know.”

Dozens of high school students from a charter school in Holyoke also attended the presentation.

