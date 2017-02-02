Northampton’s Mayor reaffirms commitment to protect immigrants

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz drafted a resolution to enforce the city’s status as a “sanctuary city”. Northampton has been a “sanctuary city” since 2014.

Nearly a week ago, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to suspend immigrants from coming into the country from seven predominately Muslim countries. He also threatened to strip federal funding from cities that offer sanctuary, like Northampton.

Northampton City Council is scheduled to meet Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. On the agenda, reaffirming the city’s commitment to protecting immigrants and refugees.

Before the meeting, the Pioneer Valley Workers Center and Mass Jobs with Justice planned a rally in support of the “Fair Employment Resolution” on City Hall steps. The Mayor is expected to join them, along with the New England Regional Council of Carpenters Union.

At 10 on the CW Springfield and at 11 on 22News, Reporter Tashanea Whitlow will have a Live Report with details from the meeting.

