77 year-old man missing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are hoping that you can help them find a missing elderly man.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, Robert Ward, 77, was last seen at around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon at 79 Spring Street.

Delaney says that police have checked the local hospitals, bus terminal, and train station, but have been unable to locate Ward. He said that he may still be in the downtown area.

If you have seen him, or have any information that could help police, call 911 or (413) 787-6355.