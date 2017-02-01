Woman convicted of running prostitution ring out of spas

The woman will be sentenced March 1

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has been found guilty of running a prostitution ring out of two massage parlors she owned in Brockton and Norwood.

State Attorney General Maura Healey’s office announced Tuesday that a Norfolk Superior Court jury on Monday convicted Terry Mussari of charges that include maintaining a house of prostitution. She is expected to be sentenced on March 1.

Authorities say the 50-year-old Stoughton woman was arrested in 2011 for offering sex with masseuses in exchange for “tips” at the spas. An investigation revealed that Mussari required employees to give massages to male clients who wanted sexual services.

