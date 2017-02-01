Western Massachusetts well below average for snowfall

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While we just had a mini snowstorm, you must keep in mind that it has not been that snowy overall this winter.

We had 6.5” of snow in the lower Pioneer Valley in January. That is less than half of what we typically receive in January (13.5”). January is also normally the snowiest month of the year.

When you add up the snow we have received since October, there has been 18.5” of snow in the lower Pioneer Valley; lower than the 27.2” of snow that we should have had by now. That being said, we have already had more snow than we had last winter.

Don’t put your shovels away just yet, though! February is typically our second-snowiest month with 11.8” of snow on average. We typically get 8.7” of the month of March, and just 1.6” of snow in April.

So far, the outlook for February is leaning toward near-average temperatures and precipitation.