Ware Police searching for 2 suspects after vehicle stolen

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are searching for two people after a vehicle was stolen from a Big Y parking lot in Ware, Wednesday night.

Ware Police Officer Kendall Perreault told 22News that the department was called to 148 West Street at around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a carjacking.

As of 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, police were still searching for the two suspects. They were last seen leaving the Big Y parking lot.

Officer Perrault would not confirm that the vehicle theft was the result of a carjacking. No other information has been available at this time.

Click Here if you’re unable to view the map above.