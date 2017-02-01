Ware couple received more than $26K to help preserve habitat

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Private land owners Brian and Martha Klassanos of Ware received a $26,750 grant to treat invasive plants, establish grassland habitat and improve shrublands on their Muddy Brook Valley property.

The couple told 22News they applied for the MassWildlife Habitat Management Grant in the fall and their excited to be awarded.

It was announced last week by the Baker-Polito Administration that $317,243 in grants would be awarded throughout Massachusetts for wildlife habitat improvement projects, and are meant to “improve habitats for native wildlife and increase opportunities for wildlife-dependent recreation.”

“We are proud to provide municipalities, conservation organizations and private landowners the resources necessary to improve habitats for wildlife in need of conservation assistance, while enhancing recreational opportunities for people who enjoy hunting, bird watching and other wildlife-related recreation,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

“Wildlife habitat grants offer resources for improvement efforts usually unavailable to municipalities and private landowners,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “We applaud these landowners for proactively working to make their land more hospitable to a wide range of native plants and wildlife.”

According to a news release sent to 22News, the grant program helps private and municipal landowners to improve habitat for wildlife that is considered to be in “greatest conservation need and for game species.” The release stated that, “The projects also expand opportunities for hunting, fishing, trapping, and other outdoor recreation, and complement the ongoing habitat management efforts on state lands.”

“The reality is that 80 percent of Massachusetts’ lands where wildlife is found are owned privately,” said Jack Buckley, MassWildlife Director. “It makes sense as an agency to promote and apply science-based habitat management activities with committed municipal and private landowners, thereby protecting their investment in wildlife and habitat.”

Below are the landowners that received that MassWildlife Habitat Management grants:

Town of Amherst (Amherst) – $18,426 – The Town of Amherst will remove woody vegetation and control invasive species to improve old field habitats.

Massachusetts Forest Alliance (Ashfield and Hawley) – $47,950 – The Massachusetts Forest Alliance will create young forest habitat.

Berkshire Natural Resources Council (Dalton and Hinsdale) – $18,000 – The Berkshire Natural Resources Council will work to control invasive plants and improve floodplain forest along the Old Mill Trail.

The Trustees of Reservations (Ipswich) – $19,500 – The Trustees of Reservations will improve meadow habitat on the Appleton Farms property.

Town of Lenox (Lenox) – 33,500 – The Town of Lenox will work to combat the hardy kiwi invasive plant infestation.

Town of Marlborough (Marlborough) – $14,483 – The Town of Marlborough will work to control invasive plants in pitch pine – oak habitat at Desert Natural Area.

Town of Mashpee (Mashpee) – $11,611 – The Town of Mashpee will convert an old bog into seasonal waterfowl habitat.

Nantucket Conservation Foundation (Nantucket) – $38,469 – The Nantucket Conservation Foundation will reduce shrub and tree species cover to improve habitat conditions for wildlife dependent on grasslands and heathlands.

MassAudubon (Otis) – $29,213 – MassAudubon will create new, and expand existing, shrubland habitat on the Cold Brook Wildlife Sanctuary.

Nature Conservancy (Sheffield) – $23,640 – The Nature Conservancy will improve wetland and grassland habitats through the removal of woody plants on the Schenob Brook Preserve.

The Trustees of Reservations (Sheffield) – $35,701 – The Trustees of Reservations will restore grassland habitat through woody species removal and invasive species control on the West Grumpelt Parcel of Bartholemew’s Cobble Preserve.

