Victim being treated for gunshot wound in his abdomen in Springfield

The victim "showed up" at the hospital just before 7:00 p.m.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield detectives were talking to a gunshot victim in the Baystate Medical Center emergency room Wednesday night.

Springfield Police Captain Robert Strempek told 22News, “the victim showed up at the hospital with a wound to his abdomen.  It’s a gunshot wound.”

Captain Strempek had no information about the seriousness of the wound, or where an alleged shooting may have taken place.  He said the victim., described as a “black male,” showed up at the hospital a few minutes before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Springfield detectives were talking to the victim.

