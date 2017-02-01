Victim being treated for gunshot wound in his abdomen in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield detectives were talking to a gunshot victim in the Baystate Medical Center emergency room Wednesday night.

Springfield Police Captain Robert Strempek told 22News, “the victim showed up at the hospital with a wound to his abdomen. It’s a gunshot wound.”

Captain Strempek had no information about the seriousness of the wound, or where an alleged shooting may have taken place. He said the victim., described as a “black male,” showed up at the hospital a few minutes before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Springfield detectives were talking to the victim.

22News is covering this story, and will provide new information here and on 22News at 10:00 and 11:00 p.m.