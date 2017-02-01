Try to make ‘Pasta All’Amatriciana’

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) ‘Pasta All’Amatriciana’ is a Roman take on a traditional pasta dish and Daniel Martinez, Chef and Owner of Bistro Les Gras in Northampton showed us how to make it.

Pasta All’Amatriciana

6 ounces Guanciale (or pancetta), thinly sliced into small pieces

1 small onion, minced

1 garlic clove, minced

1 large can whole peeled tomatoes

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 package bucatini pasta (you can use other shape)

grated pecorino Romano

olive oil

1. Heat guanciale (or pancetta) in olive oil over low heat and cook until crispy. Remove cooked guanciale reserving fat in pan.

2. Add onion and garlic to reserved fat cook over low until very soft, stirring occasionally about 12 minutes.

3. Remove tomatoes from can and drain. Chop or puree and add to the pan. Add red pepper flakes and season with salt and pepper. Cook until thick , about 15-20 minutes.

4. Bring a large pot of salted water to boil and cook pasta until al dente. Drain and add to sauce. Add pecorino to taste and the cooked guanciale and mix well until sauce is thick and coats pasta. Serve Immediately.