Trump tells Congress to: “Go Nuclear”

(NBC News) President Donald Trump says the Senate should “go nuclear” if needed to get a vote on Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Mr. Trump made that declaration Wednesday during a White House meeting with conservative allies to plot strategy to support Judge Gorsuch.

Senate rules mandate that 60 votes are needed to proceed to an up-or-down final vote on a Supreme Court Justice, but with only 52 GOP Senators and most Democrats vowing to fight the nomination, there’s speculation the Senate could use the so-called “nuclear option” and only require a simple majority.

