Trump makes his Supreme Court Justice nomination

22News has the background of Judge Neil Gorsuch

David McKay By Published: Updated:
Donald Trump,Neil Gorsuch
President Donald Trump applauds as he stands with Judge Neil Gorsuch in East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, after announcing Gorsuch as his nominee for the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP/NBC) – President Donald Trump made a prime-time reveal Tuesday night that conservative Neil Gorsucha federal appeals court judge from Denver, is his pick for the vacant seat on the Supreme Court. “He is a man of our country and a man our country really needs,” Trump said.

Gorsuch, who is 49, could serve on the high court for decades. He is considered an ideological heir to the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Some Democrats promised to filibuster any pick who isn’t Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama’s nominee, who Republicans refused to give a vote or hearing.

To be confirmed, Gorsuch will need 60 Senate votes, something Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is insistent upon. That is unless Republicans decide to overrule the process, changing Senate rules to allow a simple majority vote to approve the pick.

Western New England University Law Professor Arthur Wolf said Gorsuch’ credentials are highly regarded, “He’s a person who relates well with others and with a body that has only nine people on it you have to have someone who can work well with others on the court.”

While Gorsuch hasn’t displayed his philosophy on certain political topics, it would not alter the court’s ideological divide. “If President Trump gets another nomination or another opportunity to appoint another Justice that might very well make a difference on the way the court has been voting on critical issues,” Professor Wolf said.

Now it will largely come to Democratic Senators, whether Gorsuch is nominated. The Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he stands behind Trumps pick.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s