This year’s winter has been beneficial for Berkshire East

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – Ski resorts like Berkshire East in Charlemont are seeing more skiers and snowboarders this winter than last season.

Many skiers and riders were enjoying the packed powder conditions on Wednesday at Berkshire East. The ski resort received about 4 inches of snow from Tuesday’s snowstorm. They’ve mixed it in with their man-made snow, creating ideal conditions.

Last year’s mild winter kept many people away from the slopes, but this year, colder temperatures have been more consistent, and that’s made all the difference.

Gabe Porter-Henry, the Director of Marketing at Berkshire East, told 22News, “We’ve had a lot more natural snow this year and it’s also been a lot colder. Last year the conditions weren’t all that bad, but by having more natural snow the conditions are better.”

Porter-Henry said the temperatures in Charlemont have been a lot colder this winter than in the lower Pioneer Valley. He said they don’t plan to close the slopes until the first week of April.