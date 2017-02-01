“The Children of Eden” is coming to the Sinai Temple!

By Published: Updated:
sinai

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Sinai Temple is hosting the musical “The Children of Eden” coming up! Director Sheri Levson, and actors Marin Levson and Ben Murray visited the show to talk about the musical!

The Children of Eden Musical
Sinai Temple, 1100 Dickinson St., Springfield MA
Friday, February 10th – 7pm ($20.00, includes concessions)
Saturday, February 11th – 2pm ($15.00, includes concessions
Saturday, February 11th – 7:30pm ($18.00, $12.00 for students/seniors)
Sunday, February 12th – 2pm ($18.00, $12.00 for students/seniors)

To purchase tickets, click here

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s