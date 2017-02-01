“The Children of Eden” is coming to the Sinai Temple!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Sinai Temple is hosting the musical “The Children of Eden” coming up! Director Sheri Levson, and actors Marin Levson and Ben Murray visited the show to talk about the musical!

The Children of Eden Musical

Sinai Temple, 1100 Dickinson St., Springfield MA

Friday, February 10th – 7pm ($20.00, includes concessions)

Saturday, February 11th – 2pm ($15.00, includes concessions

Saturday, February 11th – 7:30pm ($18.00, $12.00 for students/seniors)

Sunday, February 12th – 2pm ($18.00, $12.00 for students/seniors)

