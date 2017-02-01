Study: College endowments had bad year in 2016

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A new study has found that the typical college endowment lost money on its investments last year. The study of 800 colleges found that the average endowment return lost 2%. That is the worst performance since the economic recession in 2009.

Experts from the study say that the findings reflect how volatile the market is. The largest endowments were among those hit the hardest, including Harvard’s, which posted a 5% lost, but still remained the largest at $34 billion. Schools with smaller endowments, which rely on traditional types of investments, had better success.

No colleges in Hampshire County participated in the survey. 22News contacted the UMass Endowment Foundation in Boston to see if they have seen similar losses, but we have so far not heard back.

The study was led by the National Association of College and University Business Officers, and the Commonfund Institute investment firm.